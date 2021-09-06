 
 

Danielle Fishel and Husband 'Thrilled' to Introduce Baby Keaton After Welcoming Second Child

When offering a glimpse at her newborn son, the former 'Boy Meets World' star reveals that baby Keaton Joseph Karp was 'born on his deceased grandfather Larry's birthday.'

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Danielle Fishel and her husband are "thrilled" to introduce a new addition to their family. Having welcomed their second child together, the "Boy Meets World" alum and Jensen Karp took to social media to offer fans a glimpse of their newborn.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, September 5, the two-time mother shared a picture of the tot and their 2-year-old son Adler Lawrence taken from behind. "On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world. He was born on his deceased grandfather's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old," she first wrote in the caption.

"Adler is a super(hero) big brother and Jensen Karp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us. Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do," Danielle continued. Her husband, meanwhile, reposted the snap on his own Instagram page.

Danielle's post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from her famous pals. One in particular was Christy Carlson Romano who gushed, "Congrats my love!!" Kate Micucci added, "Congratulations!!! So thrilled for you!" Christine Lakin, meanwhile, chimed in, "Congratulations!!! So happy for you all!"

Danielle confirmed her second pregnancy when she celebrated her 40th birthday on May 5. "F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life," she exclaimed alongside a picture of her flaunting her baby bump. "I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time."

"I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2," the then-pregnant star further noted. "My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might (sic)."

