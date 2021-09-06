Tiffany Haddish Surprises Dinner Goers With Impromptu Performance in Las Vegas

Instagram Celebrity

While having a double date dinner with her boyfriend Common, Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy at Delilah at the Wynn, 'The Card Counter' actress suddenly takes the stage and sings 'Proud Mary'.

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish treated her fans to a surprise performance in Las Vegas. While enjoying a double date at Delilah at the Wynn, "The Card Counter" actress entertained dinner goers with impromptu song and dance.

On Saturday, September 4, the 41-year-old actress had dinner with her boyfriend rapper Common, actress Chelsea Handler and stand-up comedian Jo Koy. In a video obtained by TMZ, she suddenly decided to get up on stage and perform, singing a hit song "Proud Mary" during the evening. After finishing her song, she reportedly got a standing ovation.

For the night outing, Tiffany could be seen wearing a black top with black pants and shoes as she belted out the song on stage with the jazz band. At one point, "The Last O.G." alum could be seen laying down on the stage and kicking her legs up on stage. She was also seen dancing with another man while her friends kept laughing along.

This was not the first time Tiffany joined fellow entertainers and did an impromptu performance. Back in November 2020, she also did a pop-up show at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

At the time, Tiffany joined fellow comedian Craig Robinson to entertain people, while her boyfriend Common served free meals to the homeless. For the occasion, she wore a pair of tan overalls, and covered her short-cropped hair with a black headscarf, while her "John Wick: Chapter 2" star boyfriend sported an orange sweater.

Tiffany and Common first met in 2018 while filming their 2019 movie "The Kitchen". Recently, the "Girls Trip" actress' boyfriend shared the secrets to their lasting romance, including having "fun," supporting each other's "purpose and vision" and being open about how they truly feel.

"I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want," Common told PEOPLE in July. "I've evolved and gotten to that place. I listen and take things in and try to do my best to understand. I listen to what Tiffany would have to say about how she feels about something and just try to understand it instead of always having an answer."