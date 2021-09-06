Olympic Swimmer Rebecca Adlington Weds Andy Parsons in Secret Ceremony

Instagram Celebrity

The former British Olympic swimming champion and her baby daddy swapped vows at Cheshire's Scarlet Hall on August 28 and threw a festival-like reception attended by fellow athletes.

AceShowbiz - Former British Olympic swimming champion Rebecca Adlington has stunned fans by revealing she has tied the knot with her baby daddy, Andy Parsons.

The athlete, who won two gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics, breaking the 800-metre freestyle event world record, and two bronze medals at the 2012 London games, married the father of five-month-old son Albie, in Cheshire, England last month (August 2021).

The couple had not announced its engagement ahead of the big reveal on the cover of Hello magazine on Sunday, September 5.

Rebecca's dad Steve walked her down the aisle, and she was joined by her six-year-old daughter Summer, from her previous marriage to fellow swimmer Harry Needs, who took on the roles of flower girl and ring bearer. Andy was brought to tears as Tom Odell's "Grow Old With Me" was played when the bride entered the ceremony.

"We chose all the other music together, but I wanted one little thing that was a surprise for him. He kept trying to get it out of me, but I wouldn't break," Rebecca said of the surprise song. Andy added, "The second it kicked in, I thought, 'Oh, you've really pushed me to the limit with this' and I felt my composure start to go."

The facilities manager further shared, "Then I saw Summer coming down the aisle with Jo and then Albie being carried by Tom and that really got me. So when Becky started walking towards me with her dad, I just lost it. She had the most beautiful smile on her face. She looked incredible."

The new bride wore a bespoke dress by Turkish designer Zeynep Kartal and told the magazine, "The sun shone, the people we love were there and it was just the best day."

The ceremony was followed by reception which was attended by 80 guests, including Team GB swimming coach Bill Furniss, former competitive swimmers Steve Parry, Caitlin McClatchley and Fran Halsall, and Fran's husband, former England rugby league player Jon Wilkin. "The atmosphere was incredible. It was like a festival," Rebecca gushed.