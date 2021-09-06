 
 

Olivia Wilde Caught Attending Harry Styles' Las Vegas Concert Amid Dating Rumors

WENN/Avalon/Phil Lewis
Celebrity

The 'Don't Worry Darling' director is reportedly 'happy and dancing all night' when she shows up at her rumored boyfriend's sold-out show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde is very supportive of Harry Styles. Having been linked romantically to the former One Direction member for months, the "Don't Worry Darling" star was caught on camera attending his concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, September 4, the 37-year-old beauty was filmed being escorted from the backstage area to her seats. For the event, she opted for a chic style in a baby blue blazer and matching trousers that she styled without a shirt.

Olivia was reportedly "so happy and dancing all night" at the sold-out concert. An eyewitness further told E! News, "It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song...and having a good time with the people she was with."

"The energy in the room was electric!" the eyewitness additionally shared of the "Love on Tour" show. "You could tell how much [Harry] missed being on stage. It was one of the best shows I've ever been to!"

Olivia and Harry sparked dating speculations in early January after they were captured attending the wedding of his manager Jeffrey Azoff together. The twosome has since been spotted spending time together several times, including taking a romantic trip to Italy where they were caught kissing on a yacht.

In July, Olivia played it coy when she was asked about marriage rumors with Harry. When a paparazzo asked, "There's a massive Internet conspiracy that you and Harry are already married. Not true? True? Maybe?" Olivia responded, "I'm never going to talk to you guys."

Before being an item with Harry, Olivia was engaged to Jason Sudeikis for seven years. Together, the former couple shares two children, 7-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy. As for the "Ted Lasso" actor, he seemed to have confirmed his romance with his co-star Keeley Hazell after being caught on camera walking arm-in-arm in late June.

