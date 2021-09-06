Kanye West to Face Off Ex Kim Kardashian in Homeware Business

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is planning a line of homeware products.

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, partners at the rapper's company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., have filed a trademark application to slap his name on a string of items, including shower curtains, towels, placemats, and cashmere and silk blankets.

Ironically, West's wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the star in February (21), and her company partners filed trademark documents last year (20) for "KKW Home", with items to include towels, shower curtains, drapery, and throw blankets.

Kanye's trademark application comes a week after the release of his latest album, "Donda".

Kanye is going head-to-head with fellow rapper Drake in a race to No. 1 on Albums chart as the Canadian star has also just launched a new album called "Certified Lover Boy".

While Kanye courted controversy by tapping Marilyn Manson amid sexual assault allegations and DaBaby amid backlash over homophobic rant, Drake stirred up the internet by crediting and sampling R. Kelly who landed in jail due to sexual assault accusations.

Despite the controversies, both stars shot up to the top of the charts on streaming giants like Apple and Spotify.

Kanye beat Olivia Rodrigo's Spotify record for the most-streamed album in 24 hours. His new album additionally topped Apple charts in over 150 countries and all but eight songs made the top 20 on Apple Music's Daily Top 100 Global songs chart.

Drake also set his own streaming records by scoring 2021's most-streamed album on Apple in less than 12 hours.