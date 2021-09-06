Kevin Costner Develops Apollo 11 TV Series With Oscar Winner Barry Levinson

WENN/Brian To/PNP TV

The 'Dances with Wolves' actor serves as a producer as he teams up with director Barry Levinson for 'One Giant Leap' about the historic Apollo 11 landing on the moon.

AceShowbiz - Oscar winner Barry Levinson is suiting up to tell the "dramatic" human tale behind the history-making 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing for the first time.

The series, titled "One Giant Leap", will focus on the personality conflicts within the flight team that almost doomed the mission before it left the launch pad, according to Deadline.

It will also cover lesser-known aspects of the Cold War space race, including the Soviet Union's attempt to destroy the American spacecraft on its way to the moon.

"I thought I knew the Apollo 11 story," Levinson tells Deadline. "After reading this script it's even more dramatic, absolutely fascinating and certainly more human."

"It's the telling of the moon landing as more than one of the most stunning scientific achievements in history, but as the triumph of all-too-human beings over their own flaws," adds "24" producer Stephen Kronish, who wrote the project and will serve as showrunner.

The lead roles of Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Mike Collins, as well as NASA psychiatrist Rachel Katherine Ludwig, have not yet been cast.

Kevin Costner will serve as executive producer.

Neil Armstrong is also the subject of a Hollywood movie aptly titled "First Man". It's directed by Damien Chazelle ("Whiplash") and fronted by Ryan Gosling.

Based on James R. Hansen's book about the iconic astronaut, it was released in 2018 and received multiple nominations at the Golden Globe, Oscar, and British Academy Film Awards.