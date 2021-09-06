Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud Lost Battle With Breast Cancer

Instagram Celebrity

The Girls Aloud member has died at the age of 39, a year after the British singer/songwriter revealed she underwent chemotherapy due to breast cancer.

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has lost her battle with breast cancer.

The Brit's mother, Marie, posted the tragic news on Instagram, revealing her daughter passed away on Sunday morning (05Sep21), aged 39.

"It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away," she wrote.

"Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved."

"I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease - she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."

Sarah announced her diagnosis last year (Aug20), revealing the cancer had metastasised and she was being treated with chemotherapy.

She wrote at the time, "My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes."

Girls Aloud, comprising Harding, Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh, formed on U.K. TV talent show "Popstars: The Rivals" in 2002. The group had 21 U.K. top 10 singles.

Sarah released a biography, "Hear Me Out", named after the band's 2004 hit, in March (21). Girls Aloud fans launched a campaign to get the song back into the charts and "Hear Me Out" hit the top of the iTunes chart as a result.

The news prompted Sarah's last ever post on Instagram.

"OMG. I can't believe it. Number one on iTunes. I'm a bit overwhelmed, but so so happy. Thank you thank you," she wrote, adding a crown emoji.