 
 

Biffy Clyro Embrace 'Vulnerabilities' on New Album

Biffy Clyro Embrace 'Vulnerabilities' on New Album
WENN
Music

The Simon Neil-fronted band are gearing up for the release of their new LP 'The Myth of the Happily Ever After' as follow-up to last year's 'A Celebration of Endings'.

  • Sep 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Biffy Clyro has announced a surprise new project "The Myth of the Happily Ever After".

The band will unveil their new music - titled "The Myth of the Happily Ever After" - on 22 October (21), which is a direct contrast to "A Celebration of Endings", and documents the ups and downs of the past few years.

Vocalist and guitarist Simon Neil said, "This is a reaction to A Celebration of Endings. This album is a real journey, a collision of every thought and emotion we've had over the past eighteen months."

"There was a real fortitude in 'A Celebration' but in this record we're embracing the vulnerabilities of being a band and being a human in this twisted era of our lives. Even the title is the polar opposite. It's asking, do we create these narratives in our own minds to give us some security when none of us know what's waiting for us at the end of the day?"

  See also...

One of their new tracks "Unknown Male 01" reflects on some of the friends they have lost.

He said, "When you lose people that you love deeply and have been a big part of your life, it can make you question every single thing about your own life. Like a lot of creative people, I struggle with dark thoughts."

"If you're that way inclined you realise you're staring at darkness, but you don't want to succumb. Those moments don't stop. As the song says, 'The devil never leaves.' There's never a day where you wake up thinking, 'I feel great, it won't cross me ever again.' "

Other tracks include "A Hunger In Your Haunt", "Errors In The History of God", and "Witch's Cup".

"The Myth of the Happily Ever After" can be pre-ordered now and "Unknown Male 01" will be available as a download straight away.

You can share this post!

Robert Plant Quits Led Zeppelin Because He Doesn't Want to Look 'Sadly Decrepit'
Related Posts
Biffy Clyro Frontman Labels Fleetwood Mac 'Cheeky B*****ds' Over Glastonbury Snub

Biffy Clyro Frontman Labels Fleetwood Mac 'Cheeky B*****ds' Over Glastonbury Snub

Most Read
Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video
Music

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Nathalie Emmanuel Adds Criticisms of Cheryl's R'n'B Music Podcast

Nathalie Emmanuel Adds Criticisms of Cheryl's R'n'B Music Podcast

Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays

Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays

Drake Hints at 'Certified Lover Boy' Collaborators Ahead of Album Release

Drake Hints at 'Certified Lover Boy' Collaborators Ahead of Album Release

The Weeknd Treats Fans to Alternate Music Video of 'Can't Feel My Face'

The Weeknd Treats Fans to Alternate Music Video of 'Can't Feel My Face'

ABBA Insist They Never Really Broke Up

ABBA Insist They Never Really Broke Up

Drake Sparks Controversy as He Credits and Samples R. Kelly on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Sparks Controversy as He Credits and Samples R. Kelly on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Bring Me the Horizon Win Big at 2021 Heavy Music Awards

Bring Me the Horizon Win Big at 2021 Heavy Music Awards