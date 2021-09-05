Biffy Clyro Embrace 'Vulnerabilities' on New Album

WENN Music

The Simon Neil-fronted band are gearing up for the release of their new LP 'The Myth of the Happily Ever After' as follow-up to last year's 'A Celebration of Endings'.

AceShowbiz - Biffy Clyro has announced a surprise new project "The Myth of the Happily Ever After".

The band will unveil their new music - titled "The Myth of the Happily Ever After" - on 22 October (21), which is a direct contrast to "A Celebration of Endings", and documents the ups and downs of the past few years.

Vocalist and guitarist Simon Neil said, "This is a reaction to A Celebration of Endings. This album is a real journey, a collision of every thought and emotion we've had over the past eighteen months."

"There was a real fortitude in 'A Celebration' but in this record we're embracing the vulnerabilities of being a band and being a human in this twisted era of our lives. Even the title is the polar opposite. It's asking, do we create these narratives in our own minds to give us some security when none of us know what's waiting for us at the end of the day?"

One of their new tracks "Unknown Male 01" reflects on some of the friends they have lost.

He said, "When you lose people that you love deeply and have been a big part of your life, it can make you question every single thing about your own life. Like a lot of creative people, I struggle with dark thoughts."

"If you're that way inclined you realise you're staring at darkness, but you don't want to succumb. Those moments don't stop. As the song says, 'The devil never leaves.' There's never a day where you wake up thinking, 'I feel great, it won't cross me ever again.' "

Other tracks include "A Hunger In Your Haunt", "Errors In The History of God", and "Witch's Cup".

"The Myth of the Happily Ever After" can be pre-ordered now and "Unknown Male 01" will be available as a download straight away.