Dizzee Rascal Charged With Assault Following Domestic Argument With a Woman

The 'Dance Wiv Me' hitmaker has been released on bail after arrested for an alleged assault incident at a residential address in Streatham, London back in June.

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - British rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assaulting a woman in London in June (2021).

The "Dance Wiv Me" hitmaker, real name Dylan Mills, was arrested on 8 June on suspicion of common assault and was later released on bail.

He was charged on Monday, August 2 and is due to appear in court on 3 September.

"Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June," Metropolitan Police officials said in a statement obtained by The Sun. "Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment."

The grime music pioneer is currently free on bail.

Dizzee was just 18 when his debut album "Boy in da Corner" was released in 2003. Last month, the rapper, who has his own record label Dirtee Stank, marked the 18th anniversary of his debut album which included hits such as "I Luv U" and "Fix Up, Look Sharp".

Dizzee teamed up with Calvin Harris and embraced EDM for his fourth album, 2009's "Tongue N'Cheek", scoring a string of No 1 singles including "Dance Wiv Me" and "Bonkers", which made him one of Britain's most successful artists. He performed at the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The "Bassline Junkie" rapper, who was awarded an MBE in Queen Elizabeth II's birthday honours in 2020 for his services to music, is due to play a run of shows this August in London and Swindon.