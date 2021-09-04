Pic of Kim Kardashian Listening to Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Reportedly Fake

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Instar Music

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian apparently remains loyal to her estranged husband Kanye West. After a screenshot of Kim listening to Drake's new album "Certified Lover Boy" hit the web, it was revealed that the picture was actually fabricated.

Shortly after Drake released the long-awaited album, social media users started to share the alleged screenshot of the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's Instagram Story featuring her listening to "Fair Trade". Unlike her "Donda" stream, the pic saw her enjoying the song with a volume on.

Kim Kardashian appeared to listen to Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'.

That lead people to assume that Kim was subtly throwing shades at Kanye, who is feuding with Drake. However, TMZ claimed that the circulating screenshot was fake. The news outlet said that the SKIMS founder has not even heard the album, and "stands strongly behind Kanye and 'Donda'."

Of Kim listening to "Donda" on mute, a source explained to the site that the reality TV star didn't listen to the project in realtime. Kim was allegedly in a Zoom call at the time she posted the Donda screenshot. It was also said that the post was simply meant to share her excitement for the effort with her fans.

Kim's support for Kanye and his new album should not be doubted. Despite their split, the mom of four never missed to attend the rapper's listening party for the album. She even made a shocking appearance at third listening party, which was held at Soldier Stadium in Chicago last month.

Kim baffled fans when she showed up in a stunning Balenciaga Couture wedding dress during the song "No Child Left Behind". She completed her look with a long braided ponytail under a wedding veil. She also brought her and the "Jesus Is King" artist's kids to previous listening parties for the album.