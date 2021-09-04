 
 

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash
Instagram
Celebrity

The three-time Super Bowl champion passed away on Thursday, September 2 after striking a Chevrolet Sedan around 9:45 P.M. just outside Columbia, South Carolina.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is mourning the death of David Patten. Upon learning his former teammate died in a motorcycle crash, the football quarterback for Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered a loving tribute to him on social media.

On Friday, September 3, the husband of Gisele Bundchen reposted the New England Patriots' Instagram snaps of David on his Instagram Story. "The consummate professional," he penned. "RIP my friend. My love goes out to David's family."

Tom Brady's Instagram Story

Tom Brady offered a tribute to David Patten who died in a motorcycle crash.

In the original post, the New England Patriots wrote, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten." Patriots owner Robert Kraft, meanwhile, said in a statement, "I am heartbroken by the news of David's passing."

  See also...

"He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher," Robert added. "In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion."

"His touchdown reception in the AFC Championship game at Pittsburgh propelled the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXVI and I'll never forget his remarkable catch in the back of the end zone in that game. It was our only offensive touchdown in the Super Bowl and secured our first championship in franchise history," he concluded, before sharing his condolences to David's family, "Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David's tragic and untimely death."

David passed away at the age of 47 on Thursday, September 2. Police reported that David "traveled left of center" on his motorcycle before striking a Chevrolet Sedan around 9:45 P.M. just outside Columbia, South Carolina. While he was pronounced dead on the scene, the Chevrolet's driver was rushed to a hospital with minor injuries.

Patten had played 12 NFL seasons with the New York Giants (1997-1999), Cleveland (2000), New England (2001-2004), Washington (2005-2006) and New Orleans (2007-2008). He retired from the NFL in 2010.

You can share this post!

Amelia Hamlin 'Annoyed' With Scott Disick Over His DMs to Younes Bendjima

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Related Posts
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Kissing Photo With Wife Gisele Bundchen to Mark Her 41st Birthday

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Kissing Photo With Wife Gisele Bundchen to Mark Her 41st Birthday

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Gesture to Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan on Her 50th Birthday

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Gesture to Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan on Her 50th Birthday

Tom Brady Wears Knee Wrap During Post-Surgery Vacation with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Wears Knee Wrap During Post-Surgery Vacation with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at His Drunk Appearance After Super Bowl Parade

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at His Drunk Appearance After Super Bowl Parade

Most Read
Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star
Celebrity

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

Kandi Burruss Grateful She Couldn't Find Her Mom's Gun When She Contemplated Suicide at Younger Age

Kandi Burruss Grateful She Couldn't Find Her Mom's Gun When She Contemplated Suicide at Younger Age

David Archuleta Believes God Encouraged Him to Come Out as Gay

David Archuleta Believes God Encouraged Him to Come Out as Gay

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger Found Dead After Sharing Tearful and Disturbing Video

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger Found Dead After Sharing Tearful and Disturbing Video