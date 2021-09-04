 
 

Andrew Lincoln and Ben Barnes Added to Guillermo Del Toro's Horror Anthology Series

Joining 'The Walking Dead' star and the 'Westworld' regular in the cast ensemble for 'Cabinet of Curiosities' are the likes of Peter Weller, F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover and Tim Blake Nelson.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Andrew Lincoln and Ben Barnes are set to scare in new horror anthology TV series, Guillermo Del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities".

"The Walking Dead" star and the "Westworld" regular will join "Robocop" actor Peter Weller, F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover, and Tim Blake Nelson in the eight-part Netflix series, which is now in production in Toronto, Canada.

Double Oscar winner Del Toro handpicked the behind-the-scenes talent for the project, which includes "Mandy" director Panos Cosmatos, "The Babadook" helmer Jennifer Kent, and "Splice" filmmaker Vincenzo Natali. Each will write and direct single episodes of the series.

  See also...

Lincoln will appear opposite Essie Davis and Hannah Galway in an episode written and directed by Kent, whereas Barnes will team up with Glover for an episode written by Lee Patterson and directed by Keith Thomas. In the meantime, Weller is set to star in an episode directed by Cosmatos.

Abraham, on the other hand, is cast along with Glynn Turman and Luke Roberts for an episode written by David S. Goyer and directed by David Prior. Moreover, Nelson will be joined by Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse and Sebastian Roche in an episode written by Regina Corrado that was based on an original story by del Toro. It is set to be directed by Guillermo Navarro.

"Constantine" writer David S. Goyer will also pen an episode for pal del Toro, who will executive produce the series. Oscar winner J. Miles Dale will serve as executive producer as well as co-showrunner. It's expected to debut next year (2022).

