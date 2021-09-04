Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids on Instagram

 
 

WENN
Having recently joined the photo-sharing platform, the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' actress posts for the first time pictures of her daughters Zahara and Shiloh on social media.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has made use of Instagram to offer a rare glimpse into her family. The mother of six, who just joined the photo-sharing platform last month, shared for the first time pictures of two of her kids on social media.

On Friday, September 3, the Oscar-winning actress posted on her feed pictures of her eldest daughter Zahara and second eldest daughter Shiloh reading a book. In the first photo, 16-year-old Zahara held Toni Morrison's first novel, "The Bluest Eye", which was first published in 1970. She smiled from behind the book, sporting a septum ring.

The second snap, meanwhile, featured Shiloh, 15, reading a book that came out just this year, "The Dark Lady" by Akala. The teen was seen lying on a couch and wearing a dark hoodie as her blonde hair was pulled up into a bun.

"End of #summerreading," Angelina captioned the images. She added, "These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."

In addition to Zahara and Shiloh, Angelina shares Maddox, 19, Pax, 17 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. On the same day she shared the pictures of her daughters, her interview with The Guardian was published.

In the interview, she admitted that she feared for her kids' safety during her relationship and marriage to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor. "Yes, for my family. My whole family," she told the reporter.

The "Eternals" star said she "can't speak about" the details surrounding her experiences with her ex-husband due to their ongoing legal situation, but she appeared to confirm she was referencing her divorce and the domestic abuse allegations she made against him by "nodding" her head.

Angelina reportedly alleged that Brad was "verbally abuse and physical" toward their oldest son Maddox during the infamous flight in 2016. However, she noted, "It doesn't start with the violation [the plane incident]. It's so much more complicated than that."

She also called her lengthy custody battle with her ex "horrific."

