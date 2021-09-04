Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Instagram Celebrity

An outspoken proponent of the vaccines, the Americana singer-songwriter gets advice about concert safety from the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

AceShowbiz - Singer/songwriter Jason Isbell has teamed up with America's top doctor Anthony Fauci to encourage music fans to get vaccinated against COVID before attending live shows.

Isbell has been an outspoken proponent of COVID vaccines, refusing to perform in front of anyone who hasn't had their shots - and his stance has impressed the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases so much he suggested the odd couple sit down for an online video chat in an effort to encourage more people to protect themselves.

During the five-minute video, Isbell asked Fauci how he could help persuade hesitant family members and friends to get vaccinated.

"One of the things that we have to be careful that you don't do, is to make them actually feel guilty and sort of point your finger at them and say, 'You're crazy, you're stupid,' or whatever," Fauci reminded in response. "That just doesn't work. I don't think that you'd be doing that, but just in general, you don't do that."

"What you're trying to do is just get in the conversation of having them articulate to you what are the reasons why they're hesitant. Some of them are very valid questions," the immunologist went on to say. "If you give them the answer to a valid question, you might turn them around."

Asked about the return of live shows, the doctor recommended outdoor over indoor shows and called on acts to follow Isbell's lead and insist of proof of vaccination or at least a negative COVID test for all attendees, adding, "Some people might feel more comfortable wearing a mask."

The interview, which debuted earlier this week (beginning August 30), is part of the Made to Save Campaign, created to teach the public about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.