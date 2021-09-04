Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress announced in a joint statement on Friday that she and her equestrian husband decided to call it quits after three years of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Are Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson dating? "The Big Bang Theory" actress was spotted cozying up to the "Saturday Night Live" star after they finished filming their romantic comedy, "Meet Cute", just days before she announced her split from husband Karl Cook.

In an Instagram picture taken on the set of the new flick, the co-stars were sitting closely next to each other on set. The comedian even leaned his head on the actress' shoulder.

"That's a wrap on 'Meet Cute'!! What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a of film.. would do it over and over and over again," so Kaley wrote in the caption the snap, which was posted a week ago.

Kaley announced on Friday, September 3 that she and her equestrian husband decided to call it quits after three years of marriage. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in a joint statement.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," it continued.

The statement also read, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

"The Flight Attendant" star and Karl tied the knot in June 2018. They started dating in 2016 after bonding over its love of horses and married at an equestrian facility near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance.

As for Pete, he most recently dated "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. He was also linked to Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande among others.