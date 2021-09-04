 
 

Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight

The Mexican boxer was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering several blows in the head during the match with Marie Pier Houle in Montreal, Canada.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - A young boxer has passed away of injuries she sustained during a fight. Jeanette Zacarias Zapata from Mexico died five days after she was knocked out in a boxing event held in Montreal, Canada on Saturday night, August 28.

GYM Gala International Boxing event promoter Groupe Yvon Michel issued a statement on Thursday, September 2 confirming Zapata's passing. "It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias passed away this afternoon at 3:45 p.m.," the statement read.

The organizer added, "We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez who was at her bedside until her last moments."

Zapata suffered a series of power punches in the corner of the ring during the match against Canada's Marie-Pier Houle at IGA stadium over the weekend. After a solid uppercut in the fourth round, she stood defenseless in the corner.

She did not answer the bell that signaled the start of the fifth round and appeared to convulse while still standing. Her partner and trainer Jovanni Martinez soon rushed to her side and laid her down in the ring. Medical personnel quickly surrounded her and she was immobilized on a stretcher before being rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Yvon Michel, president of Groupe Yvon Michel, said in a briefing on Sunday at that Zapata was was placed in a medically induced coma to sedate her and relax her body and brain, adding that the following two to five days would be "critical."

According to Michel, Zapata's husband Martinez declined to comment on her passing. "Jovanni is devastated and extremely upset," he said.

Houle, meanwhile, said she was "devastated" to hear about Zapata's passing. "Following the announcement of the terrible news of the death of Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, I am devastated," she wrote on Facebook. "I extend my deepest condolences to her family and spouse Jovanni Martinez. Thank you for respecting my desire not to comment more."

She added, "The sad news of the departure of a great athlete like Jeanette Zacarias Zapata leaves me sad and devastated. I offer my sincere and deep condolences to her family and husband Jovanni Martinez. May God enlighten your soul and receive it in His Glory."

Zapata had to pass neurological exams in order to participate in the Montreal fight after being knocked out in a bout last May in Mexico.

