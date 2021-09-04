Natalie Imbruglia Gets Real About Reason Behind Decision to Become Single Mother

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Torn' hitmaker, who split from musician husband Daniel Johns in 2008, admits while she realized she could raise a child by herself, it took her a while to make the 'hard' decision.

AceShowbiz - Singer Natalie Imbruglia chose to be a single mother after her divorce from musician Daniel Johns because she realized she could raise a child by herself. The pop star welcomed son Max in 2019, who was conceived using in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and a sperm donor.

"I never thought I would be divorced," Natalie told Britain's i newspaper. "Then I was trying to be in a relationship, and I was trying to date... all this trying... And then I realized nothing's missing. Why would I think I can't do this on my own?"

But she admits it took her a while to make the "hard" decision. "We find ourselves in situations that were not where we thought we would be," she added, "and we can make really great choices that might seem hard at the time. But it can be a road less travelled, that's really cool and beautiful."

Since splitting from her Silverchair star ex in 2008, Natalie's been linked to soccer star Raphael Spiegel and photographer Matt Field, among others.

Speaking of motherhood, the 46-year-old previously told Stellar Magazine, "Becoming a parent is the most incredible thing that's ever happened to me. It's something I've wanted to do since I was a little girl." She added, "It's given me a sense of peace."

Yet, the former "Neighbours" star did acknowledged "the struggle a lot of women are still going through trying to attain that and what it feels like to be left behind." She elaborated, "It's important to acknowledge all the women out there, including the ones going, 'Ugh, another mother talking about how happy they are.' "