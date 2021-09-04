Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Part Ways After 3 Years of Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress and her equestrian husband are heading for splitsville as they decide to take a break only two months after celebrating their third anniversary.

AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are separating after three years of marriage.

"The Flight Attendant" star and equestrian Cook, who tied the knot in June 2018, announced the sad news on Friday (03Sep21) in a joint statement to People.com.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement reads.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

The pair started dating in 2016 after bonding over its love of horses and married at an equestrian facility near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance.

Kaley was previously married to former tennis star Ryan Sweeting. They split in 2015 after only 21 months of marriage.

The split came roughly two months after the couple celebrated the third anniversary of their marriage in late June.

"Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!" she quipped.

He responded in his own page, "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!"