Selena Gomez Gets Dating Advice From 'Crazy Uncles' Steve Martin and Martin Short
The former 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actress has been receiving 'boy advice' from her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars as they get close while filming the show.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has been getting dating advice from her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In making the new TV mystery series, the actress has bonded with long-time pals Steve and Martin.

Gomez - who previously dated Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Nick Jonas - has revealed her "crazy uncles" have been giving her "boy advice" while she introduces them to the latest hip-hop tunes.

"Now I have these two crazy uncles in my life who give me boy advice and I sing rap songs to them," the actress told the U.S. edition of OK! magazine about working with the "Three Amigos" stars.

  See also...

The former "Wizards of Waverly Place" star says she's learned so much from the comic pair on set, especially the way the two show business veterans treated everyone working on the project.

"How they lead a set is so commendable. They are so humble and kind, and they've set such an example for me. I love the way they talk to people and make everybody feel good."

"They've been doing this longer than I've been alive, and I would be lucky to have a career that lasts that long."

"Plus, they make me laugh all day. They have a sense of humour that doesn't exist anymore, in a way. It's not crass or dark. It's very light, and that was something I really appreciated."

The 10-part series, which Martin co-created, debuted on 31 August (21) on the U.S streaming site Hulu.

