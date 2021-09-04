 
 

Lala Kent Places Sobriety Before Motherhood and Relationship
The 'Vanderpump Rules' star insists her sobriety is the most important thing in her life because she will feel 'worthless in every other area' if she loses it.

  Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent's sobriety is the most important thing in her life.

The reality TV star gave up drinking in 2018 and insists maintaining her recovery is her top priority, because if she descends into alcoholism again it will destroy everything she has worked for.

"Without (sobriety), I'm worthless in every other area. It comes before motherhood and before my relationship," she told In Touch Weekly magazine.

Lala decided to get clean after having an epiphany on a plane following a trip to Disney World in October 2018 with her fiance Randall Emmett, during which she claims to have been drunk for four days straight.

The new mum, who gave birth to daughter Ocean with TV producer Randall in March (21), admits she couldn't have put down the bottle without the unwavering love and support of her man.

"When we first started dating, it was all fun and games, Things progressed with my alcoholism very quickly. I put him through a lot, but I've found a partner whose shown me unconditional love."

In May (21), she release her book "Give Them Lala", in which she chronicles some of the worst things she has done whilst drunk and although it was hard to revisit those "mortifying moments" she knows it was worth it if her story can help just one other person struggling with booze.

"The hardest parts were talking about things that happened in my alcoholic state of mind. But if one person walks away saying, I'm going to explore getting sober, then it was worth sharing those horrific and mortifying moments."

"I've done some things I wasn't feeling right about, so it was me saying, 'This is how it happened, this is my perspective. I'm no longer going to apologise or explain things.' "

