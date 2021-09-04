 
 

Tiffany Haddish Insists There Is a Lot of Laughter When She Clashes With Boyfriend Common

Tiffany Haddish Insists There Is a Lot of Laughter When She Clashes With Boyfriend Common
WENN/Instar/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Card Counter' actress talks about her relationship with rapper boyfriend and what happens when they are involved in an argument which doesn't happen often.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish's arguments with Common are "hilarious."

"The Card Counter" actress doesn't often row with her partner but even when they disagree, the 49-year-old entertainer will always listen to her and she will try not to be mean when explaining why she doesn't like something.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "We don't really argue. When we argue, it's kind of hilarious, I think. Like we laugh a lot. In our disagreements, there's a lot of laughter."

"But he hears me though. Like some guys would be like, 'Oh, she's just joking.' But I'm serious."

  See also...

"But I might sugarcoat things. I put a little syrup with a little seasoning on it. I'm blunt, but it's with a little seasoning. So if I don't like something, I'll make it very clear that I don't like it, but I do it in a way that's not, like, offensive or, like, I'm not trying to hurt his feelings. I care about his feelings."

Tiffany, 41, wants to create a "safe place" in their relationship so Common finds it easy to open up and be honest with her if anything is bothering him, though that doesn't mean she'll curb her own point of view.

She said, "I think men are more sensitive than women. You guys feel a lot more, but you're not allowed to express it. So I try to make a safe place where you can express yourself and not try to hurt. I might throw a jab in here and there. I might...a little smack. I mean, not physically, but my words might get you, but it's just to bring you back to reality."

"You way up here and everybody's on the ground floor. So, like, let's operate right here for just a moment and then you can fly back up if you want to."

You can share this post!

Selena Gomez Gets Dating Advice From 'Crazy Uncles' Steve Martin and Martin Short

ABBA Insist They Never Really Broke Up
Related Posts
Tiffany Haddish to Play Fastest Woman of All Time Florence Griffith Joyner in Biopic

Tiffany Haddish to Play Fastest Woman of All Time Florence Griffith Joyner in Biopic

Tiffany Haddish Reveals How Pandemic Makes Her Put Adoption Plans in Motion

Tiffany Haddish Reveals How Pandemic Makes Her Put Adoption Plans in Motion

Tiffany Haddish Thinks This Would Happen If Parenting Classes Are Added to School Curriculums

Tiffany Haddish Thinks This Would Happen If Parenting Classes Are Added to School Curriculums

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Prefers Adopting to Going Through Surrogacy

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Prefers Adopting to Going Through Surrogacy

Most Read
Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star
Celebrity

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

Kandi Burruss Grateful She Couldn't Find Her Mom's Gun When She Contemplated Suicide at Younger Age

Kandi Burruss Grateful She Couldn't Find Her Mom's Gun When She Contemplated Suicide at Younger Age