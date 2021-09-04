Tiffany Haddish Insists There Is a Lot of Laughter When She Clashes With Boyfriend Common

WENN/Instar/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Card Counter' actress talks about her relationship with rapper boyfriend and what happens when they are involved in an argument which doesn't happen often.

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish's arguments with Common are "hilarious."

"The Card Counter" actress doesn't often row with her partner but even when they disagree, the 49-year-old entertainer will always listen to her and she will try not to be mean when explaining why she doesn't like something.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "We don't really argue. When we argue, it's kind of hilarious, I think. Like we laugh a lot. In our disagreements, there's a lot of laughter."

"But he hears me though. Like some guys would be like, 'Oh, she's just joking.' But I'm serious."

"But I might sugarcoat things. I put a little syrup with a little seasoning on it. I'm blunt, but it's with a little seasoning. So if I don't like something, I'll make it very clear that I don't like it, but I do it in a way that's not, like, offensive or, like, I'm not trying to hurt his feelings. I care about his feelings."

Tiffany, 41, wants to create a "safe place" in their relationship so Common finds it easy to open up and be honest with her if anything is bothering him, though that doesn't mean she'll curb her own point of view.

She said, "I think men are more sensitive than women. You guys feel a lot more, but you're not allowed to express it. So I try to make a safe place where you can express yourself and not try to hurt. I might throw a jab in here and there. I might...a little smack. I mean, not physically, but my words might get you, but it's just to bring you back to reality."

"You way up here and everybody's on the ground floor. So, like, let's operate right here for just a moment and then you can fly back up if you want to."