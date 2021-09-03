Snooki to Bring Party Back With Her Return to 'Jersey Shore'

Instagram TV

After taking time off the reality show to focus on family matters and her mental health, the realit star confirms she has been filming for season five of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'.

AceShowbiz - Snooki is returning to the "Jersey Shore" after retiring from the reality show and telling fans she was taking time to focus on family matters and her mental health.

The TV favorite, real name Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, has confirmed she is "ready to party" again for season five of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation".

"So right now we are filming the next season and I'm filming as much as I can," the 33-year-old told TooFab. "I want to say I'm back fully, but when it comes to trips and stuff like that I'm gonna be here and there. Like I said, I hate leaving my kids, but I'm ready to be back."

The mother-of-three added, "I kind of needed, like, a mental health day, you know how you take that for work? So I had a mental-health-off-season just because I needed to get myself back together [sic]."

And the reality star told fans to expect much of the same old Snooki. "It's already a s**tshow," she laughed. "We've been filming a couple of weeks and we're just drinking. So I brought the party back."

Snooki was not really part of the show's last season after her comedy roast routine at "Jersey Shore" co-star Angelina Pivarnick's wedding fell flat. The backlash reportedly prompted her to quit the show.

"She always had one foot basically out the door...," Angelina told Jenny McCarthy. "I would like to sit down with her."

Snooki became a "Jersey Shore" stand-out when the hit show debuted on MTV back in 2009.