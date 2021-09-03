Brad Pitt on Following Style Trends: It's Too Exhausting

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Aside from talking about his focus on comfort, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star also talks about being the new spokesman for Italian coffeemaking company De'Longhi.

Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fashion and style are no longer Brad Pitt's priorities when buying new clothes - he's all about the comfort.

The ageing heartthrob admits he doesn't think much about his appearance anymore, telling Esquire magazine that if he has a style these days it's "no style."

"I like simplicity," he tells the publication. "I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels... You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it's as simple as that."

"I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It's those details that are important to me. It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be [a] billboard."

The easy-on-the-eyes Oscar winner is not averse, however, to lending his famous face to promote Italian coffeemaking company De'Longhi. As the firm's new spokesman, he appears in an ad riding a motorcycle along the California coast and stopping to pick up a bag of coffee beans.

While "Ocean's Eleven" co-star George Clooney famously started pitching Nespresso so he could fund satellites to track war criminals in Sudan, Pitt admits he's simply a fan of the European brand.

"I am a serious, professional, committed coffee drinker," the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star says. "Usually a three-cappuccino drinker in the morning, and depending on the work in the afternoon, I might switch over to an espresso."

He doesn't usually do promo spots, but Brad told Esquire, "It made sense to take a ride with De'Longhi. When you have confidence in your product, you don't have to shove it down people's throats. You can do it nicely."