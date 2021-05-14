Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Exits 'Jersey Shore' After Avoiding Domestic Violence Charges

Instagram TV

When making public his departure from the MTV show, the reality star admits that he is seeking medical treatment for his psychological issues because he has 'ignored [it] for too long.'

AceShowbiz - Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is leaving "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation". The reality star, who will not face charges in his recent domestic violence case, took to social media to announce his departure and explain the reason behind his decision.

The 35-year-old broke the news via Instagram Story on Thursday, May 13. "After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," he began his message.

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on," the father of one continued. "This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced his departure from 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'.

Ronnie's announcement came after his attorneys Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine confirmed that he has avoided charges in his latest domestic violence case. "We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney's office and the LA City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," the lawyers said in a statement.

"As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media. We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly," the statement continued to read. "[He] is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time. His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself a better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter."

Ronnie, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ariana with ex Jen Harley, was arrested on April 22 following an alleged domestic violence with his girlfriend, Saffire Matos. He was released later that day on a $100,000 bail. Both Jen and Saffire were not involved in the alleged incident.

Days following his arrest, Ronnie broke his silence via Instagram Story. "I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me," he penned at that time.