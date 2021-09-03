Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Goes Ring Shopping at Cartier

Instagram Celebrity

The personal trainer is spotted looking at rings at the jewelry store in Beverly Hills after the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker admitted in court that she had marriage on her mind.

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari may be readying a proposal to Britney Spears. The model has been spotted ring shopping at high-end jeweler Cartier in Los Angeles after dating the pop superstar for almost five years.

The 27-year-old hunk was pictured looking at rings in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 2. In pictures obtained by Page Six, he was seen browsing through several blinged-out pieces within the store's jewelry case.

Something apparently caught his eyes as he snapped a picture of it with his phone. Later, an assisting employee brought out a diamond ring for Sam to get a closer look. It's unclear though if Sam eventually bought the ring or not.

Britney started dating Sam after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. During her court appearance last June, the "Make Me..." songstress admitted she had marriage on her mind. She claimed she can't get married and have children with her boyfriend because she was blocked from doing so by her father Jamie Spears under his conservatorship.

Last month, however, Sam jokingly responded to engagement rumors which surfaced after Britney was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger. "People don't know we've been married for about five years," he told TMZ, which congratulated him on his supposed engagement. "We secretly got married in Hawaii. That's one of the stories that I don't know, but I see it on newspapers. Yeah, we have twins," he added, before flashing a peace sign.

Britney, meanwhile, has debunked pregnancy speculation earlier this month. Catching wind of the rumors which swirled after she stripped down in some of the photos, the 39-year-old said in an Instagram post, "No guys ... I didn't get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant .... " She cheekily explained, "I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!!"