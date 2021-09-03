 
 

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Goes Ring Shopping at Cartier

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Goes Ring Shopping at Cartier
Instagram
Celebrity

The personal trainer is spotted looking at rings at the jewelry store in Beverly Hills after the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker admitted in court that she had marriage on her mind.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari may be readying a proposal to Britney Spears. The model has been spotted ring shopping at high-end jeweler Cartier in Los Angeles after dating the pop superstar for almost five years.

The 27-year-old hunk was pictured looking at rings in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 2. In pictures obtained by Page Six, he was seen browsing through several blinged-out pieces within the store's jewelry case.

Something apparently caught his eyes as he snapped a picture of it with his phone. Later, an assisting employee brought out a diamond ring for Sam to get a closer look. It's unclear though if Sam eventually bought the ring or not.

  See also...

Britney started dating Sam after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. During her court appearance last June, the "Make Me..." songstress admitted she had marriage on her mind. She claimed she can't get married and have children with her boyfriend because she was blocked from doing so by her father Jamie Spears under his conservatorship.

Last month, however, Sam jokingly responded to engagement rumors which surfaced after Britney was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger. "People don't know we've been married for about five years," he told TMZ, which congratulated him on his supposed engagement. "We secretly got married in Hawaii. That's one of the stories that I don't know, but I see it on newspapers. Yeah, we have twins," he added, before flashing a peace sign.

Britney, meanwhile, has debunked pregnancy speculation earlier this month. Catching wind of the rumors which swirled after she stripped down in some of the photos, the 39-year-old said in an Instagram post, "No guys ... I didn't get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant .... " She cheekily explained, "I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!!"

You can share this post!

The Weeknd Treats Fans to Alternate Music Video of 'Can't Feel My Face'

Aaron Rodgers Hopes Time Away From Shailene Woodley Be A Good Thing for Relationship
Related Posts
Britney Spears Avoids Criminal Charges Over Alleged Altercation With Ex-Housekeeper

Britney Spears Avoids Criminal Charges Over Alleged Altercation With Ex-Housekeeper

Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Her Father of Extortion for Stalling Resignation as Conservator

Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Her Father of Extortion for Stalling Resignation as Conservator

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Claims He Suffers From 'Mild PTSD' After Airport Arrest

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Claims He Suffers From 'Mild PTSD' After Airport Arrest

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Busted at Nashville Airport Months After DUI Arrest

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Busted at Nashville Airport Months After DUI Arrest

Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida