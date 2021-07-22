Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Hilariously Responds to Engagement Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Instead of refuting the speculation that he may have proposed to his girlfriend, the personal trainer jokes that he and the pop stars have been 'married for five years.'

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has apparently gotten used to so many wild speculations about his relationship with the singer. Being reported to have been engaged after the pop star was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger, the personal trainer trolled paparazzi and media for running the baseless story.

Met by a TMZ reporter outside a Jeep dealership in Westlake, CA on Wednesday, July 21, Sam was congratulated on his supposed engagement to Britney. Instead of refuting the story, he decided to play along with it.

"People don't know we've been married for about five years," he told the paparazzo. "We secretly got married in Hawaii. That's one of the stories that I don't know, but I see it on newspapers. Yeah, we have twins," he added, before flashing a peace sign.

It's obvious that Sam was joking. While he and Britney have been together since they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, they don't have any children together. The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer, however, has two sons, 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The engagement rumors surfaced after Britney was pictured flashing a big rock on her left ring finger on Sunday, July 18. Driving her white car, she made a stop at a Starbucks to pick up some drink.

As for Sam's visit to the Jeep dealership, it comes on the heels of his minor car accident. On Monday, July 20, he was involved in a fender bender in Los Angeles, about 10 minutes away from Britney's home in Thousand Oaks, CA.

It happened as Sam's Jeep Rubicon struck the other driver's car, a Saturn. Law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time that there were no injuries and nobody was cited. Confirming the report, another source told Page Six, "Sam tapped the bumper of the car in front of his Jeep [Rubicon]. No one was injured, and there was minimal to no damage to either car." The source added, "The police only came to fill out a report documenting the accident, but Sam is not in any trouble," noting that "Britney was not with him at the time."

Sam later addressed the incident on his social media account. Making use of Instagram Story, the 27-year-old revealed that he only got the car less than two weeks prior to the accident. "Literally hasn't even been two weeks since i've had this baby and just got into a car accident," he informed his followers, before admitting he was at fault and confirming no one was injured. "Was it my fault? Yup," he stated.

Staying positive, Sam continued, "When situations like this happen guys, always think of it as if it's preventing the bigger bad thing from happening. Always think of the positive thing and just enjoy life." He added, "As long as you're okay and the other person is okay, everything else is fine. You don't need to ruin your day about it."