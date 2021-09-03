The Weeknd Treats Fans to Alternate Music Video of 'Can't Feel My Face'

Instagram Music

Seen sharing an emotional roller-coaster night out with a blonde girlfriend in the new promo, the 'Take My Breath' singer claims it was made to mark the sixth anniversary of his second album.

Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd has thrilled fans by offering up a new video for his six-year-old hit "Can't Feel My Face".

The "Take My Breath" singer posted the alternate promo, in which he shares an emotional roller-coaster night out with a blonde girlfriend, via his social media accounts on Thursday, September 2.

He told devotees he'd shot the new video to mark the sixth anniversary of his second album, "Beauty Behind the Madness".

"Can't Feel My Face" was released in 2015 and spent 41 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The original video featured the singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, performing the track at a club before he's engulfed in flames.

Meanwhile, a documentary chronicling The Weeknd's 2021 Super Bowl half-time performance will premiere on U.S. cable network Showtime on September 24.

"This documentary is a unique glimpse into the passion, work, and cinematic mindset that went into the creation of the show," he said. "It extends the narrative for fans and viewers who like to get lost in how the historic show we all grow up watching is built."

When asked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter if he felt any pressure before performing at Super Bowl half-time, the 31-year-old said, "Oh yeah, absolutely. Naturally. Just the idea that it's the Super Bowl alone, you know, there was that pressure. Then, having to adjust to what we're dealing with and making it a COVID-safe, COVID-free environment."

"The silver lining was that we got to be very creative and got to make it a cinematic journey - less of a halftime show spectacle, more of a narrative. So there was a silver lining in that, but we didn't know what we were getting ourselves into," he went on elaborating. "We were kind of blind, but it turned out great. "