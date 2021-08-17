 
 

Britney Spears Addresses Boob Job and Pregnancy Speculation With More Racy Pictures

Britney Spears Addresses Boob Job and Pregnancy Speculation With More Racy Pictures
In a lengthy caption of her risque images, the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' singer also opens up about her struggles with body confidence when she has to show some skin on stage.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has surely sparked a lot of chatters these days and her quirky social media contents did contribute to them. Having shared a bunch of risque images, the pop star sparked boob job and pregnancy speculation after stripping down in some of the photos.

Catching wind of the rumors, the 39-year-old addressed the questions by posting more racy photos of hers. In the snaps, she went topless and wore nothing but a pair of white underwear and a necklace while she cupped her breasts with her two hands. She also held a rose in some of the images and showed her bare back in one of them.

In the caption, Britney denied the plastic surgery and pregnancy rumors. "No guys ... I didn't get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ...," she set things straight. She cheekily explained, "I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!!"

In the lengthy note, the "Lucky" singer also opened up about her view on women baring their skin and revealed her struggles with body confidence for years. "In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer," she began. "no … I'm not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you're wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!! The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!!"

Admitting that sometimes she felt she "didn't look so great," she continued, "TOO MANY TIMES and it's embarrassing as f**k but in my imagination it felt great !!!! I mean I don't want anybody to see the big dimple on my a** but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that's not attractive ….."

As to why she exposes her body these days, she explained, "well it's because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it's made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it's insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren't who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!"

Britney, however, stated that she will not "do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!" She then responded to fans saying her topless images are metaphor for the progress of her conservatorship battle. "And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f**king funny !!!" she wrote.

At the end of the note, she thanked her fans for their support as writing, "The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago !!! There's a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all."

