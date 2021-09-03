 
 

YouTuber Piper Rockelle Insists She's Not Exploited by Mom, Says Pink's Comments 'Hurt' Her Feelings

YouTuber Piper Rockelle Insists She's Not Exploited by Mom, Says Pink's Comments 'Hurt' Her Feelings
Instagram/WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Addressing the 'Try' singer's remarks, the 14-year-old star claims the bikini photos that the musician took issue with were taken when she tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Piper Rockelle won't let anyone say negative things about her mother. After Pink accused Piper's mom of exploitation for sharing sexy pictures of the teenager, the YouTube star shut down the allegations, saying that the "Try" singer's comments "hurt" her feelings.

"What she said, kind of really hurt my feelings," the 14-year-old claimed when speaking to TMZ. "I feel like I can wear a bathing suit. I am young, I'm having fun. And actually when that photo I think she's talking about was taken, I had COVID."

"I couldn't go anywhere, I was in my pool every single day and I was wearing my favorite bathing suit and I wanted to take a photo and I think everyone does," the Internet personality went on stressing. "I mean like a lot of like kids my age take photos of bathing suits, which I think is totally fine."

Insisting that Pink's statement was "100 percent not true," Piper added, "This thing that she said about my mom not true at all." She further explained, "I don't know why people think that, my mom asked me like almost every single day, 'Are you happy?' like 'Do you want to keep doing this?' I always say 'Yes, I love this because I love making people happy and it makes me happy.' "

  See also...

Piper has previously hit back at Pink, who argued on Twitter, "How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents?" The musician continued, "And at what point do the rest of us say... 'this isn't okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!"

Reacting to that, Piper told "Today" show, "There's nothing wrong with being in a bikini. Why do we shame people for that? Pictures of teenagers in bikinis having fun are not sexual. They're only sexual if you view us that way."

"I don't think Pink has ever seen one of my YouTube videos because if she did, she'd see it's just my friends and me having fun and acting like ourselves," she pointed out. "The content we make is the kind of stuff anyone can watch."

You can share this post!

Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins 'The Talk' as New Male Co-Host

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos
Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida