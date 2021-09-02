GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021: Paul Bettany and Sacha Baron Cohen Among Big Winners

WENN/Brian To/Avalon Celebrity

Joining the 'WandaVision' actor and the 'Borat' star honored at the ceremony held at London's Tate Modern gallery are Ed Sheeran, Rege-Jean Page, Quentin Tarantino and Anthony Hopkins.

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paul Bettany and Sacha Baron Cohen were among the big winners at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday, September 1.

Bettany picked up the Leading Man of the Year, while "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen was named an Icon.

The two actors joined the likes of Ed Sheeran, Wolf Alice, Quentin Tarantino, and Sir Anthony Hopkins among those honored at the ceremony, held at London's Tate Modern gallery. "Bridgerton" star Rege-Jean Page also made it into the list by securing Standout Performance of the Year.

About his role as Simon Basset in the hit Netflix drama, the 31-year-old actor told GQ magazine,"I think it becomes very obvious who was excluded from the game previously. It just became vaguely ludicrous that it was such an issue before. You know, 'How will this work?' Um, we'll do the acting!"

The most inspiring moment of the evening came when "Line of Duty" star Adrian Dunbar dedicated his Television Actor of the Year honor to his mother, who survived COVID-19. As he thanked BBC, show creator Jed Mercurio and co-stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, he said, "But I'd really like to dedicate this award to my 89-year-old mother Pauline, who beat Covid last week."

Meanwhile, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood made use of her acceptance speech to highlight on climate change. Named Game Changer of the Year at the ceremony, she declared, "We must do what we can." She elaborated, "Strike at the very structure of our economy. Our economy is the cause of climate change. Its name is military industrial conflict. It's a war machine."

The full list of winners is:

BAND OF THE YEAR: Wolf Alice

BOSS BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Kingsley Ben-Adir

LEADING MAN OF THE YEAR: Paul Bettany

TELEVISION ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Adrian Dunbar

BREAKTHROUGH MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Arlo Parks

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE: Rege-Jean Page

SOLO ARTIST: Ed Sheeran

WRITER: Quentin Tarantino

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR: Brunello Cucinelli

BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNER: Harris Reed

GAME CHANGER OF THE YEAR: Dame Vivienne Westwood

HEROES OF THE YEAR: Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

ICON: Sacha Baron Cohen

INSPIRATION OF THE YEAR: Gareth Southgate

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR: Team GB & Paralympics

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION: Bobby Gillespie

LEGEND AWARD: Sir Anthony Hopkins