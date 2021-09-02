Angelina Jolie Slips Into Beekeeping Gear to Emphasize on Importance of Bees

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Maleficent' star, who was named the godmother of UNESCO and Guerlain's Women for Bees program in March, is featured in a new video showing off the art of beekeeping.

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has taken up beekeeping to help save the planet. The actress was named the godmother of UNESCO and Guerlain's Women for Bees program in March, and recently met with students of the program at l'Observatoire Français d'Apidologie (OFA) in Provence, France for their graduation.

Now, in a new video interview for Vogue Magazine, the "Maleficent" star dons a complete beekeeping outfit - over full makeup - and explains how important the hard-working insects are to the whole planet.

"I thought I knew something about bees and beekeeping and training, and I thought I understood the importance," she admits in the footage. "But really, when you really dig into it and you really start to learn about what, for example, what we would lose, 30 percent of the honey bees disappearing."

"Had we not had the beekeepers and the work of places like OFA, we would lose them. What happens when we lose them all?"

As a beekeeper explains in the video, "Bees are the most important animal on earth. Through their pollinating services, they offer one out of three bites of food that we eat every day. The world would be completely different without bees."

The Women for Bees initiative seeks to train and support 50 female beekeeping entrepreneurs from around the world over five years, with a goal of repopulating 125 million bees by 2025, Vogue reports. And Jolie is hoping to inspire some amateur beekeepers too.

"There are ways that individuals could keep some bees or at least have some flowers or dedicate some part of their life or time to the awareness and the... encouragement of these kind of programs," she concludes.