Kelly Ripa Sets the Record Straight on Claims She Uses Filter for Makeup-Free Photo
After a social media user accuses her of using filters for her youthful look, the 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host says that if it's a filter, she would 'look amazing.'

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Ripa has fired back at trolls criticizing her youthful look. After a social media critic accused her of using filter for her makeup-free photo, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host didn't waste her time to set the record straight.

On Tuesday, August 31, the 50-year-old TV personality took to her Instagram account to share a photo with her husband Mark Consuelos. In the picture, the twosome could be seen smiling widely as they enjoyed a day at the beach. "Cheese and a baguette," she captioned it, adding baguette, cheese and beach-umbrella emojis.

In the comment section, many of her fans and followers were quick to compliment how young she appeared in the photo. Among the commenters was Carson Kressley, who wrote, "Teenagers !!!!" In addition, Mark's "Riverdale" co-star Marisol Nichols gushed, "You look 15." "Babies !! [heart-eyes emoji] so young and fresh faced," said one fan, while another wrote, "Ageless babies." Then one Instagram user said, "As beautiful as she is it's def a filter!" which prompted the former "Hope & Faith" star to respond, "If it was a filter i would look amazing. It's just the angle and sunset light."

Kelly's response then received plenty of praises, as one person noted, "Perfect response Kelly ! Ha ha and by the way, you do look amazing!" A different Instagram user chimed in, "You do look amazing! I know it isn't a filter … you are just blessed and take great care of yourself, and it shows!"

Kelly's beach post came a month after she reminisced about her last year's hot summer holiday with Mark. Back in July, she shared a throwback picture of her and the "Queen of the South" actor cooling off the heat in an infinity pool. She also posted a steamy solo image of her husband.

Her post was later flooded with fire emojis in reaction to Mark's fit physique and smoldering look. "You and MC are doing gods work. Thank you," Lisa Rinna joked in the comment section, while Rachael Harris quipped, "Good God woman."

