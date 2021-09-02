 
 

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard
WENN
Movie

The 'F9' actor talks about colorism in Hollywood, insisting that, while there has been a 'shift,' racism is still very much an issue in the entertainment industry.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson has insisted he's lost roles to Terrence Howard because his pal is "lighter-skinned."

The "F9" actor thinks there has been a "shift" but colourism is still an issue in Hollywood and, even though he is a "star," he'll be turned down for parts because of his dark skin.

Speaking on radio show "Leah's Lemonade", he said, "Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him because he's the lighter-skinned black man with the green eyes."

"I'm the star. I'm this blue-black, you know, all of the things that I was laughed about in the 'hood. And then you look at Lupita (Nyong'o) and the Viola Davises of the world, and there is this kind of, this shift that has happened. I think we should all stay humble because it's interesting how white people created this kind of colourism."

  See also...

"The mixed-race gets to be in the house and the black blacks get to work in the hot sun and pick cotton."

The 42-year-old star admitted attitudes in Hollywood echoed those he encountered as a child.

"Throughout my whole childhood, it was not cool to be dark skin in the hood," he added. "It was always the light-skinned black people that seemed to have gotten all the attention and all the love and considered pretty, or attractive, or handsome. And since I've been in Hollywood we dealt with the same thing."

Despite losing roles to Terrence, Tyrese doesn't bear a grudge and even recommended the "Empire" actor for a role in his upcoming thriller "The System".

"We're able to joke about it now," he smiled. "I was the star of the film. They had an idea to go with someone else, who I won't mention, and then I suggested Terrence Howard. And he thanked me for like, a week straight."

You can share this post!

Kelly Ripa Sets the Record Straight on Claims She Uses Filter for Makeup-Free Photo

Piers Morgan Cheers as British Watchdog Dismiss Complaint Over Comments About Meghan Markle
Related Posts
Tyrese Gibson Believes He and Dwayne Johnson Are 'Better Men' Now After Years-Long Feud

Tyrese Gibson Believes He and Dwayne Johnson Are 'Better Men' Now After Years-Long Feud

Tyrese Gibson Keeps Fake Oscar Statuette at Home as Motivation

Tyrese Gibson Keeps Fake Oscar Statuette at Home as Motivation

Tyrese Gibson Gets Hands On in Grooming Girlfriend's Bikini Line

Tyrese Gibson Gets Hands On in Grooming Girlfriend's Bikini Line

Tyrese Gibson 'Canceled' After Blasting Mom Over Her Drinking Issue in 'Verzuz' Comment

Tyrese Gibson 'Canceled' After Blasting Mom Over Her Drinking Issue in 'Verzuz' Comment

Most Read
Ethan Hawke Explains Why He Thought Robin Williams Was 'Irritating' on 'Dead Poets Society' Set
Movie

Ethan Hawke Explains Why He Thought Robin Williams Was 'Irritating' on 'Dead Poets Society' Set

Letitia Wright Discharged From Hospital After 'Black Panther 2' Injuries

Letitia Wright Discharged From Hospital After 'Black Panther 2' Injuries

Jason Statham Teams Up With Miramax Once Again for 'The Bee Keeper'

Jason Statham Teams Up With Miramax Once Again for 'The Bee Keeper'

'As Far As I Can Walk' Wins Big at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

'As Far As I Can Walk' Wins Big at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

New 'Expendables' Movie in the Works With Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox

New 'Expendables' Movie in the Works With Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox

'Candyman' Terrors Its Way to Box Office's Top Spot

'Candyman' Terrors Its Way to Box Office's Top Spot

'Mission: Impossible 7' Bosses Sue Insurance Company Over Covid Compensation Dispute

'Mission: Impossible 7' Bosses Sue Insurance Company Over Covid Compensation Dispute

Tom Cruise Insisted on Bringing Back Val Kilmer for 'Top Gun' Sequel Despite Cancer Battle

Tom Cruise Insisted on Bringing Back Val Kilmer for 'Top Gun' Sequel Despite Cancer Battle

Dave Franco Reunites With Alison Brie for Amazon's 'Somebody I Used To Know'

Dave Franco Reunites With Alison Brie for Amazon's 'Somebody I Used To Know'

Camila Cabello Sorry for Keeping Fans Waiting as She Fainted at 'Cinderella' Premiere

Camila Cabello Sorry for Keeping Fans Waiting as She Fainted at 'Cinderella' Premiere

Russell Crowe's New Movie Halts Production After Covid-19 Outbreak on Set

Russell Crowe's New Movie Halts Production After Covid-19 Outbreak on Set

'No Time to Die' Final Trailer Prepares for 'Epic Conclusion'

'No Time to Die' Final Trailer Prepares for 'Epic Conclusion'

Dennis Rodman's Infamous Trip During 1998 NBA Championships to Be Made Into Film '48 Hours in Vegas'

Dennis Rodman's Infamous Trip During 1998 NBA Championships to Be Made Into Film '48 Hours in Vegas'