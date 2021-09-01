Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Instagram Celebrity

The Frank Wolff of 'Jungle Cruise' reacts to viral lookalike police officer Eric Fields who has become a sort of local celebrity due to his uncanny resemblance to the actor.

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been left amazed by his viral doppelganger. Having caught wind of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields' story, the wrestler-turned-actor himself has shared his reaction to their likeness.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star took to Twitter on Monday, August 30 to rave over his lookalike. "Oh s**t! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler," he wrote alongside a side-by-side picture of the Alabama police officer and himself.

The 49-year-old star went on extending his message to Eric, "Stay safe brother and thank you for your service." He also revealed plans to meet his doppelganger sometime in the future, contemplating, "One day we'll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got 'em."

Dwayne Johnson reacted to his viral lookalike, police officer Eric Fields.

Eric later responded to Johnson's tweet, posting a new picture of him posing with a bottle of Johnson's Teremana tequila. "@TheRock Thanks brother & cheers @Teremana," he captioned the snap.

Eric went viral after the Morgan County Sheriff's Department posted two photos of the police officer. In one of the posts, the Sheriff's Office shared a story about a Walmart employee who asked another officer if he could meet Eric. "This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like 'The Rock,' " so read the post. "Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Walmart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!"

"Wow, I would have sworn he [was] the Rock!" a Facebook user commented on the resemblance. Another quipped, "Nice try Morgan County Sheriff's Office, you guys got The Rock working there part time, don't you?"

In an interview with Fox affiliate WBRC, Eric admitted, "It's always been a running joke of people saying I resemble the Rock or… Vin Diesel and I just go with it." He added, "I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child."

"It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess," the 37-year-old officer further gushed, before opening up about the minor downside. "I don't want to disappoint anybody," he said of the pressure. "I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don't know. It's flattering, but it's also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect."