Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle
Meanwhile, in new updates from police investigation into her death, it is revealed that the 33-year-old Instagram model was strangled to death in a possible murder-suicide.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is one of those who are mourning the death of Mercedes Morr. Apparently having personally known the late Instagram model, the rapper has put naysayers on blast for justifying her murder because of her lifestyle.

The Bronx femcee took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 31 to defend Mercedes against the nasty talks on the Internet. "So sad and f**k you b***hes and Nikkas trying to justify it cause of her lifestyle," she wrote along with a clip of an interview with Mercedes' parents. "Ya will hate on a bad b***h dead or alive. She was a sweetheart."

Meanwhile, in the interview, Mercedes' father talked about his daughter's horrifying death. "What I saw, I wouldn't want any parent to go through," he said as he mentioned the writing allegedly left by the suspected killer on the door. Her mother, on the other hand, remembered her as a "sweet girl."

Mercedes was found dead at her home in the Cortland Apartments in the 5200 block of Pointe West Circle at approximately 4:30 P.M. on Sunday, August 26. She was discovered during a welfare check. A 34-year-old Florida man named Kevin Alexander Accorto, who is believed to be the suspect in Mercedes' killing, was also found dead inside the apartment.

Medical examiners said she was strangled to death. Meanwhile, investigators said the man had stabbed himself to death via "multiple sharp force trauma." Police do not believe there was any relationship between the suspect and the victim. "At this point, this is being considered a murder/suicide and it is an ongoing investigation to determine motive in the case," they said.

Mercedes' sister London believes her sister's killer had been stalking her. "She wasn't robbed. It was just a stalker from outta state who'd BEEN stalking her," she posted on her Instagram page.

