Palace Staff Allegedly Rescind Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle

The complaint, which was reportedly made in October 2018 by Meghan and Prince Harry's communications secretary at the time and revealed earlier this year, led to an investigation by Buckingham Palace.

Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle may now be able to breathe a sigh of relief. After the Duchess of Sussex battled bullying allegations launched by palace staff against her, the accusers have reportedly retracted their claims.

The new details regarding the bullying allegations are revealed from an updated epilogue of the new paperback edition of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's "Finding Freedom". According to the new epilogue and as quoted by ET Online, "sources confirmed that upon discovery of Jason [Knauf]'s email, two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded."

The book itself chronicles Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their senior roles in the royal family. The book also claims that Harry never had a meeting with Jason during which he allegedly pled with him not to pursue with the complaint.

The allegations against Meghan were first brought to light in an article by The Times in March, just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the time, it was reported that the former actress "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member."

The complaint was reportedly made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, Meghan and Harry's then-communications secretary, "seemingly in an effort to get Buckingham Palace to protect staff who he claimed were coming under pressure from the duchess. Prince Harry pleaded with Knauf not to pursue it, according to a source."

Responding to the claims, a spokesperson for the couple called the story a "calculated smear campaign." Meghan's close friend, actress Janina Gavankar, also defended her in an attributed quote in "Finding Freedom".

"They didn't hide that fact. It was without doubt done intentionally to discredit the duchess," Janina said. "I have known Meghan for 17 years, and I have seen the way she regards people around her and the people she works with, and I can say she is not a bully."

Nevertheless, the allegations prompted Buckingham Palace to launch an investigation. Sources shared in "Finding Freedom" that Meghan and Harry hoped the process would "shed light on the reality of these rumors."

However, in June, it was revealed that the results of the investigation were delayed. "The results of the investigation had been expected to be released this week, but it has been delayed," a source said at the time.