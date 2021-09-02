 
 

Justin Bieber Wears SKIMS Underwear in Hilarious Billboard Mashup

Justin Bieber Wears SKIMS Underwear in Hilarious Billboard Mashup
Instagram
Celebrity

Crews start to set up a billboard of the 'Love Yourself' singer's new Balenciaga ad on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip, but it ends up with a hilarious mixup with an ad for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber actually will be a good option should SKIMS need a new model. On Monday, August 31, crews started to set up a billboard of the "Sorry" singer's new Balenciaga ad on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip, but it ended up with a hilarious mixup.

The crews successfully put Justin's face and part of his torso in the top half in the the billboard. As it seemed like it took time to replace the bottom part, the billboard saw a hilarious mash-up considering the bottom part still showed the picture from the previous ad which was an ad for SKIMS.

In the SKIMS ad, the bottom part featured the legs of a SKIMS shape wear model wearing nothing but a pair of grey underwear and crew socks. Thanks to the faux, the billboard as a whole pictured as if Justin wearing SKIMS underwear.

  See also...

The snap of the funny ad quickly made rounds on the Internet with Jacob Elordi joining the fun. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of the mishap. Later, one Twitter user commented, "I'm so sorry for laughing but this is way too funny," alongside a screenshot of the "Euphoria" star's picture. Another person joked, "Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home."

"Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home," another tweet read.

Thankfully, the billboard ad in the Andaz hotel has been fixed. The bottom part has now been replaced with a picture of the "Peach" singer rocking a pair of black sweatpants and running shoes.

Neither Justin nor SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian has commented on the hilarious mishap.

You can share this post!

Christy Carlson Romano Opens Up About Being Bullied by a 'Really Huge Star'

Dennis Rodman's Infamous Trip During 1998 NBA Championships to Be Made Into Film '48 Hours in Vegas'
Related Posts
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Justin Bieber Collects Seven Nominations at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Justin Bieber Collects Seven Nominations at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Justin Bieber Regrets Promoting Morgan Wallen's Album Amid Backlash Over N-Word Scandal

Justin Bieber Regrets Promoting Morgan Wallen's Album Amid Backlash Over N-Word Scandal

Justin Bieber Sends Encouraging Message to Simone Biles Following Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

Justin Bieber Sends Encouraging Message to Simone Biles Following Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say