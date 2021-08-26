This Is Why Christy Carlson Romano Doesn't Talk to Shia LaBeouf Anymore

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Kim Possible' actress, who starred alongside the actor on 'Even Stevens', explains why she no longer talks to the 'Transformer' star in a YouTube video titled 'Why I Don't Talk To Shia LaBeouf'.

AceShowbiz - Christy Carlson Romano got candid about her relationship with former co-star Shia LaBeouf. The actress, who starred alongside the actor on "Even Stevens", explained why she no longer talks to Shia in a YouTube video titled "Why I Don't Talk To Shia LaBeouf".

To answer the question, Christy simply said, "We weren't really close." However, that was not the only reason, because she admitted thatshe felt snubbed by him when he won his Daytime Emmy.

"Everybody always asks me this question," she shared. "To be honest, I don't even know if we were ever really friends, but we were co-workers. We had this very good on-screen chemistry. People assumed that we were -- in real life -- brother and sister, and that -- in real life 00 I had an influence over what this guy did. Watch 'Honey Boy' and it's like he's a completely traumatized young man at the same time that I'm working with him."

"We were these young kids put in this very unique situation. We had very raw talent. He had a knack for comedy and my comedy as a lot more of a straight man. And so we were like an instant comedic team," Christy said. "People just assume you know people because you work with them. You really don't."

She went on to share that it was only later that she learned of the "hardship" Shia went through as a child. "Honestly, when I look back, I just feel stupid. I know I'm not stupid because I care," she recalled. "And I think I did care even then. And I think that's why we had a little bit of animosity."

The "Kim Possible" actress also admitted to being jealous of Shia's success. "I know that he cares a lot about that timeframe. Not only because of a movie that he did and exposing all that stuff that was going on behind the scenes," she shared in the video. "But also because when he did the performance art piece, he had such love in his face when he watched Even Stevens and he was smiling."

When it comes to whether she's interested in seeing the "Transformers" actor again, Christy said, "I have a very specific life. I am sober, I don't drink alcohol. I have a very specific amount of time and energy that I can put towards having anyone in my life. That's for business, that's for pleasure, that's for anything, I just don't have a ton of time."

"If I'm around somebody or taking the time to invest in a friendship, it needs to be with somebody that I can trust understands and respects me on an equal level. I'm not sure how he ever felt about me. To be honest with you. He never really let me know. I feel like there was a missed opportunity to bond," she added.