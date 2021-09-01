 
 

JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder

The former 'Dance Moms' star is really convinced that the judges will be harsher towards her on the upcoming 'Dancing with the Stars' season because of her background.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jojo Siwa is "proud" to be part of "Dancing With the Stars" first same-sex couple.

The entertainer - who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year (21) - is excited to be breaking barriers and "changing the future" when she competes on the celebrity dance contest with a female professional partner.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "When I read the email it was like, 'Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?' And I was like, 'Wait, that's an option? Let's absolutely do it!' "

"It was a like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' (moment), because I have such a kid demographic. It's making it acceptable, and I love that and I'm so proud of that."

The former "Dance Moms" star will meet her partner this week (begs30Aug21) and admitted her "three favourite" pros are Jenna Johnson, Britt Stewart, and Lindsay Arnold, though she insisted she doesn't know who she'll be paired with.

However, the "J Team" actress is worried her background in dance will prove a hindrance with viewers and the judging panel, but insisted her experience is very "different" to what she'll be doing on the show.

She said, "I'm not gonna hide that I'm a dancer. I was a dancer my whole life. Am I very out of practice? Absolutely. I perform all the time, but it's different, you know? I don't have to strengthen my legs, and ballroom is different. I've never taken ballroom."

"It's gonna help me in a way, but it also is a disadvantage. Because I guarantee you the judges are one hundred million per cent gonna judge me harder than they do everybody else."

