'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

The production for the Netflix hit period series has been put on hold yet again as the crew and cast members needed to be re-tested for Covid-19 due to mix-up.

Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Season two of "Bridgerton" was reportedly hit with another COVID-related delay after bosses muddled up positive and negative tests.

According to The Sun, production ground to a halt last week (ends29Aug21) when a positive test appeared among negative results on set but, due to a mix-up, it was not known which test belonged to whom.

Subsequently, the entire cast and crew had to be re-tested for COVID-19, which delayed filming for the Netflix series in Buckinghamshire, England.

A source said, "Nothing can account for mistakes, sadly, and producers cannot take any chances, given it could quickly tear through cast and crew and shut production down for a while."

"The tests were cross-contaminated, meaning they all had to be done again," they explained. "Ironically, when they came back a second time the positives were negatives so maybe they could have ploughed on regardless."

"They had to revise and shift the shooting schedule slightly but it hasn't caused any delays to shooting thankfully. It could've been a lot worse."

Bosses previously halted production on season two last month following a pair of positive COVID tests on set.

Back in January, "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor expressed her concerns about going back to filming for season 2 amid coronavirus pandemic. "I can't imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances," she said. "There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."