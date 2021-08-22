 
 

Tyga Bids Farewell to OnlyFans Account as He's Launching Competitor Myystar

Tyga Bids Farewell to OnlyFans Account as He's Launching Competitor Myystar
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Ayy Macarena' rapper, born Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, claims that he built the platform because he wants to give 'hope' to those who make money on OnlyFans.

AceShowbiz - Tyga has bid farewell to OnlyFans because he is launching its competitor soon. Announcing that he deleted his account on the subscription-based website, the "Ayy Macarena" rapper revealed that he will release his new platform called Myystar this year.

The 31-year-old MC, whose real name is Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, broke the news via Instagram on Friday, August 20. Sharing a video of him deleting his OnlyFans account, he wrote, "Just deleted my Onlyfans, starting my own platform @myystar8 more futuristic , better quality & only 10% fee. Creators will also be able to make content of their choice! Apply now to be first to get a invite."

According to a press release, Myystar will give "users the creative freedom they deserve in response to OnlyFans banning sexually explicit videos come October." It further stated that the platform "will only take 10% from creators' earnings as opposed to OnlyFans 20%."

"In addition to subscription content, creators will have the ability to sell NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as features relevant to the music industry," the message concluded.

Tyga, who has made several millions with his $20/month subscriptions on OnlyFans, joined forces with creative director Ryder Ripps of OKFOCUS to lead the design of Myystar. Ryder himself has worked on branding for Travis Scott (II)'s Cactus Jack and Kanye West's creative agency Donda.

On the reason why he decided to build his own platform, Tyga told Forbes, "I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that's where most of their revenue is at." The former boyfriend of Kylie Jenner went on noting, "I want to give those people hope. I pay attention to the culture. I've always liked to be on the pulse and see where everybody's selling. It was just curiosity."

Myystar is set for a full release in October.

