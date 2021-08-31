Drake's Fans Believe His 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art Inspired by Nick Cannon

Instagram Music

The Canadian rapper makes fans go wild after he shares an announcement of his new album along with a picture that features 12 pregnant woman emojis in various skin tones.

AceShowbiz - Drake's upcoming album may have something to do with Nick Cannon. After the "God's Plan" hitmaker released a cover art of "Certified Lover Boy", many of his fans believed that its design was inspired by the "America's Got Talent" host, who has seven children with four women.

On Monday, August 30, the Canadian star took to Instagram to announce the release date of his new album. Posting a grid of 12 pregnant woman emojis in various skin tones, he declared, "CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3." Hours later, TIDAL's Chief Content Officer Elliott Wilson confirmed that it is the official album art.

The cover art prompted one Twitter user to jokingly write, "Drakes must've been inspired by Nick Cannon for this artwork here." Another opined, "This should have been Nick Cannon's album cover." A third then echoed the sentiment, "Drake's CLB album is confirmed for September 3rd and yes this is the cover art not a Nick Cannon family portrait."

The online debacle continued with one noting, "This would be more appropriate artwork for @NickCannon next project rather than @Drake." Someone else quipped, "drake paying homage to nick cannon's baby mamas with his new album cover." Another person wondered, "drake consulted with nick cannon on the album art???"

Among those who poked fun at Drake's album cover art was Lil Nas X. Making use of Instagram, the openly-gay rapper shared a picture of 12 pregnant men emojis and penned, " 'MONTERO' THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021."

This arrived in the wake of Drake's reignited feud with Kanye West, who just dropped his 10th album "Donda". It began after the "Degrassi: The Next Generation" alum shaded the former on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal". His verse read, "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' s**t for me, it's set in stone."

Kanye then fired back by leaking Drake's address on Instagram Story. The "Toosie Slide" spitter, however, appeared to remain unfazed by Kanye's action. He even chuckled to himself as he was riding a car.