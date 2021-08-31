Remy Ma Shares Advice for Lizzo About Dealing With Haters

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Instar Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star, who is among the stars who attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in New York City, shares her two cents on how the 'Truth Hurts' singer should handle the haters.

AceShowbiz - Remy Ma has shown support for Lizzo amid her battle against Internet trolls. Remy, who was among the stars who attended Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in New York City, shared her two cents on how the "Truth Hurts" singer should handle the haters.

"F**k those b***hes! Like, what are you talkin' about? F**k them," the veteran rapper said while gracing the red carpet at the event when asked about online criticism. She added, "Just keep getting your money. Like, don't pay attention to these people. You'll never see them in real life ever. They will never say it to your face."

She continued, "Like the s**t y'all doin' to Lizzo. Got her cryin' on the internet and doing all that. Motherf**kers like...y'all fans, man. Y'all fans. Stay fans. Stay in y'all place, man. If somebody was on your a** every motherf**kin' day judging your motherf**kin' life, what would that look like?"

The "Love & Hip Hop: New York" cast member wasn't the only hip-hop star who showed support for the "Rumors" singer. Earlier this month, T.I. weighed in on Lizzo crying on Instagram Live after being body-shamed following the release of her and Cardi B's collaborative track.

"My message to Lizzo. I don't know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer," the Atlanta star said. "Don't wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that."

The "Dead and Gone" spitter went on to say, "Their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people who out here who have negative things to say it's because they feel negatively about themselves. ... Please don't wait on them to give you the ok to be happy, please don't wait on them to give you the OK to be satisfied about yourself, your accomplishments, your achievements."

Lizzo previously broke down in tears in a Instagram Live as she addressed the hate comments she's been receiving. "On the days that I should be the happiest, I just feel so down... I work so hard. I've been working triple time... doing 12 hours a day of promos and interviews... going to the studio with a f**king root canal...," she said while wiping tears. "I'm putting so much love and energy into the world, and sometimes I feel like the world don't love me back."

She continued, "There are a lot of hurtful words that trigger a lot of deep feelings today. I'm gonna keep on bringing this music out and I'm gonna keep on doing what I wanna do. It's just an honest moment. I'm OK."