 
 

T.I. Sends Support for Lizzo as She Receives Body-Shaming Comments

The Atlanta rapper is the latest star to weigh in on the matter, sending the 'Truth Hurts' singer a message in a new Instagram video after she tearfully addressed haters in a recent Instagram Live.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - After getting candid about being body-shamed, Lizzo received so much support and love not only from fans but also fellow celebrities. T.I. is the latest star to weigh in on the matter, sending the singer/raptress a message in a new Instagram video.

"My message to Lizzo. I don't know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer," the Atlanta star said, showing support for the "Truth Hurts" singer. "Don't wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that."

He went on to say, "Their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people who out here who have negative things to say it's because they feel negatively about themselves."

"Them speaking negatively about you, or me or everybody else bruh, that has more to do with them than it does to do with you," the "Dead and Gone" spitter continued. "Please don't wait on them to give you the ok to be happy, please don't wait on them to give you the OK to be satisfied about yourself, your accomplishments, your achievements."

He concluded, "F**k them people. F**k what people say. They should have no jurisdiction or no hold on your life."

T.I.'s comments arrived after Lizzo broke down in tears in a recent Instagram Live as she addressed the hate comments she's been receiving. "On the days that I should be the happiest, I just feel so down... I work so hard. I've been working triple time... doing 12 hours a day of promos and interviews... going to the studio with a f**king root canal...," she said while wiping tears. "I'm putting so much love and energy into the world, and sometimes I feel like the world don't love me back."

"There are a lot of hurtful words that trigger a lot of deep feelings today...," she said, adding, "I'm gonna keep on bringing this music out and I'm gonna keep on doing what I wanna do. It's just an honest moment. I'm OK."

