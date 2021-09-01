JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

Instagram TV

The former 'The Bachelorette' star puts the rumors to rest in an Instagram Story post while responding a fan who asked her if she will be joining the upcoming season of the ABC show.

AceShowbiz - JoJo Fletcher has addressed speculations that she will be making her way to the ballroom in season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars". The former "The Bachelorette" star put the rumors to rest in an Instagram Story post while responding a fan who asked her about the matter.

"Are you doing dwts?????" the fan asked the 30-year-old reality star on Monday, August 30. To the question, the Bravo personality responded, "Lol everyone dming me this! I'm not, but funny story--I was supposed to do @DancingABC after my season of 'Bachelorette' but ended up not being able to bc of my contract. Womp womp."

She went on to say, "Not sure America could have handled my super sweet dance moves anyways [laughing with tears emojis]."

Prior to JoJo, fellow "The Bachelorette" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe also blamed the show from preventing her to appear on "DWTS". In a March 2017 tweet, Kaitlyn claimed that "Bachelor" franchise creator Mike Fleiss "told me I wasn't allowed. He said he didn't want people wanting fame after his show." Kaitlyn, fortunately, did join the show in its season 29.

That aside, JoJo celebrated her fiance Jordan Rodgers's 32nd birthday that day. "I LOVE celebrating YOU! Happy Birthday to my Love," she captioned a cute photo of the pair. "The one who keeps me laughing, feeling loved and protected, sane when I feel like my heads about to explode (which has been often lately) , and always always is my biggest supporter. Thankful for you everyday."

Meanwhile, season 30 of "DWTS" will see YouTuber JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee with the former making history as the first celebrity to perform with a same-sex partner. More celebrity cast members will be revealed in the Wednesday, September 8 episode of "Good Morning America".