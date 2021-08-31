 
 

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary in Paris

Marking the special day, the 'Bring It On' actress shares a sweet slideshow of photos and videos from their wedding day, vacations they have taken together and family moments.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary. To commemorate their special day, the former star of "L.A.'s Finest" and the NBA star held a party in Paris.

On Monday, August 30, the former basketball player took to his Instagram Stories to repost a video from his friend. In the short clip, the 39-year-old could be seen holding his wife during the celebration. For the special occasion, he looked dapper in a black suit and matching pants, while the "Bring It On" actress donned a black top with a unique pale pink skirt. The 48-year-old mom was seen holding her eldest daughter Kaavia.

Marking their anniversary, Gabrielle also took to her Instagram account to share an adorable slideshow of photos and videos from their wedding day, vacations they've taken together as well as sweet family moments. In the caption, she wrote, "Ain't No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I [love] you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot."

Dwyane then reposted his wife's sweet tribute on his Instagram Story. The professional basketball player captioned his post, "7 YEARS WAS LIGHT...LFG!" The happy couple exchanged their vows in 2014 in a lavish ceremony attended by their friends and family at the Chateau Artisan Castle in Miami.

Dwyane Wade via IG Story

Dwyane Wade marked his 7th wedding anniversary with Gabrielle Union.

Gabrielle and Dwyane have been vacationing in France along with their daughters 2-year-old Kaavia James and 14-year-old Zaya Wade. The happy couple shared some snaps from their European vacation.

On August 24, Gabrielle shared photos and videos of her and Dwyane soaking up the sun in swimsuits on the deck of a yacht off the coast of Corsica. She also included some pics of some gorgeous seaside towns and a romantic sunset shot of the couple looking off into the distance over the ocean.

In a video, the twosome could be seen sharing a sweet kiss, as her husband reached around and grabbed her backside. "Stop playin wit that man!!! #wadeworldtour2021 #wadeswithfriends #canirelax," Gabrielle jokingly wrote in the caption.

