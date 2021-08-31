Kanye West Invited Trump to His Third 'Donda' Event in Hopes of Boosting Album Sales

WENN/Instar Music

As it is noted that the 'Nah Nah Nah' emcee 'is not afraid of controversy,' a pal warns that he will likely pull 'a lot more press stunts over the next few days.'

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's most recent "Donda" event could have been starrier than it was. Having sparked a debate for bringing out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, the Atlanta rapper reportedly wanted to have another controversial figure at the show.

According to Radar, the "Follow God" spitter asked former president Donald Trump to take the stage with him. "Kanye reached out to Donald Trump's team to get the former President to make an appearance alongside him and join DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, and Kim Kardashian in Chicago," sources tell the website.

Noting that the 44-year-old was aware of the repercussion that it would cause, one insider says, "Kanye is not afraid of controversy. Why else would he invite DaBaby after he spewed homophobic remarks and Marilyn Manson who has been accused by several women of sexual assault?"

"Getting a former President to help sell his new album would have been huge for Kanye, who was a big supporter of Donald Trump. As far as Kanye is concerned, all press is good press," the so-called insider adds.

An alleged pal also weighs in, "This is a man who ran for President after everyone told him not to do it. This is a man who wore a red 'Make America Great Again' hat and visited the Oval Office. Kanye loves to press buttons."

Apparently knowing Ye's trait so well, the pal predicts that the controversial third listening party won't be the last time the Yeezy designer pulls a stunt to boost his album sales. "Expect a lot more press stunts over the next few days," the source teases, warning that Ye would go as far as involving Bill Cosby. "I wouldn't put it past him to turn up with Bill Cosby," the pal claims.

DaBaby and Marilyn aside, the third "Donda" listening party, which was held at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, August 26, also involved his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star joined Ye at the center field, appearing in a wedding gown, toward the end of the show.