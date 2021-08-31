 
 

Alan Cumming 'Very Moved' Upon Receiving Honorary Doctorate From Alma Mater

WENN/Joseph Marzullo
About the special recognition for 'The Good Wife' actor, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland president Professor Jeffrey Sharkey praises his impressive body of work and his commitment to social activism.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Alan Cumming has returned to his native Scotland to pick up an honorary doctorate from his alma mater drama school.

The star was recognized for his career on the stage and screen and his work for equality and human rights at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow. He was presented with the honor in a small and intimate ceremony under strict COVID safety regulations.

Accepting the award, Cumming said, "I feel very moved today on receiving this honorary doctorate. I came to study here 36 years ago and I felt like I belonged here from the word go. The spirit of this institution has made me the performer that I am today."

"Three years of training and developing technique is very special. The older I've got I realize how important this training has been and the confidence I gained here has stood me in such good stead. I really like that I went to college here in Glasgow - it allowed me to make mistakes, to learn and to have a laugh."

Cumming has also talked about his alma mater in an Instagram post. "It's now called the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland but in my day it was the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and I graduated 36 years ago!! Thank you to all the staff and students for a beautiful and touching trip down memory lane," he wrote. "It truly is an honour."

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland president Professor Jeffrey Sharkey said, "Alan's work consistently demonstrates that bold ideas, adaptability and clear artistic authenticity are a potent combination. His impressive body of work and his commitment to social activism are an inspiration to the next generation and we are very proud of his prolific contribution to the arts and society."

