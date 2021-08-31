Lil Nas X Teams Up With Tony Hawk for Hilarious TikTok Clip After BloodBoard Controversy

Instagram Celebrity

Proving that there is no bad blood after he called out the double standard for his Satan shoes and the blood-painted board, the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker films a video with the veteran skateboarder.

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X wants everyone to know that he has no ill feelings toward Tony Hawk. A few days after the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" hitmaker called out the double standard for his Satan shoes and the veteran skateboarder's BloodBoard, he teamed up with the latter for a hilarious TikTok video.

In the clip shared on Monday, August 30 on his page, the 22-year-old stood at the top of a half-pipe, wearing a black T-shirt and matching helmet paired with his Satan Nike shoes. While cradling the new blood-infused skateboard, the Grammy-winning musician introduced himself before telling the viewers that he will perform difficult tricks.

"Let's go!" Lil Nas X said before walking to the edge and popping his skateboard up, ready to drop into the bowl. But before he could, the clip changed to Tony, standing in the same place, going on to show off several impressive tricks.

When Tony popped back up, the video cut back to Lil Nas X standing in the same spot, as if it had been the rapper skating all along. "And that's how you skateboard. Thank you!" the "Old Town Road" MC said and walked off camera. Shortly after, Tony could be heard shouting in the background, "You're tweakin'!" The video has since garnered over 4.3 million views and 1.2 likes.

Tony also shared the TikTok video on his Twitter account. "Nas he tweakin," he captioned the post. The clip also received silly responses from fans, several of which were retweeted by Lil Nas X.

"Damn he almost look like Tony hawk," one Twitter user wrote when sharing the video. Another added, "Never knew Lil Nas X was so good at skating." A third commented, "lil nas in a tony hawk skate game when??"

Previously, Lil Nas X claimed there was a double standard after Tony released a skateboard infused with his blood, while the rapper's sneakers, which also contain his blood, were pulled from the stores. "Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y'all ready to admit y'all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes?" he tweeted on August 25.

"And maybe u were mad for some other reason?" Lil Nas X continued. Shortly after the musician tweeted his dissatisfaction, he also replied to a comment about Tony on Instagram with the phrase "nah he tweakin," which went viral.

Upon learning of Lil Nas X's comment, Tony said in a statement to KSL.com, "I understand his perspective, and I respect it. Yeah, obviously there's a disparity there, but I think the issue with him more was that there was a copyright infringement, from what I understand."

"But by no means was I trying to capitalize on his success or even copy him," Tony pointed out. The professional skateboarder then revealed that he was inspired by KISS, "It came from KISS. KISS did a thing in the '70s where they put their blood into ink used in a comic book, and I was a KISS fan."

Tony continued, "I was alive when it came out. I wanted one so badly, but they were obviously snatched up." He said, "So when Liquid Death asked me about doing a collaboration, I thought about that, and thought, 'Well, I've given enough blood in skateboarding, why not just add some to the paint?' "