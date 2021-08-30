 
 

Evan Rachel Wood Reacts to Kanye West and Marilyn Manson's Collaboration With Middle Finger

Evan Rachel Wood Reacts to Kanye West and Marilyn Manson's Collaboration With Middle Finger
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Instar
Music

The three-time Golden Globe nominee reacts to the controversial collaboration in a performance at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles, calling out her rocker ex and alleged abuser.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Evan Rachel Wood has made it known to the public that she is not impressed by Kanye West's collaboration with Marilyn Manson. The three-time Golden Globe nominee appeared to react to that in a performance at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles, calling out her rocker ex and alleged abuser.

On Saturday, August 28, the "Westworld" actress took the stage to perform a cover of the New Radicals' 1998 single "You Get What You Give" with her musical partner Zane Carney of Evan + Zane. Prior to singing, Evan told the crowd, "I've been saving this but it seems like the appropriate time."

Not stopping there, the 33-year-old put up her middle finger as she sang his name, prompting the crown to erupt into cheers.

  See also...

Prior to this, Evan also reacted to the collaboration in an Instagram Story post. Sharing a screenshot of an article reporting the news of Marilyn being featured in Kanye's "Donda" album, Evan wrote over the pic, "Triggered, re-traumatized, and unsafe."

Evan Rachel Wood criticized Kanye West and Marilyn Manson collaboration

Evan Rachel Wood criticized Kanye West and Marilyn Manson's collaboration.

According to a source, Kanye purposely brought the Antichrist Superstar artist alongside DaBaby onstage during his recent listening party to cause controversy. "He knows that having controversial figures around will be provocative and will get people talking," the source told PEOPLE. "He knows that people are going to be upset and that there will be backlash. He also knows that people are talking about it today when they wouldn't have been otherwise."

Evan first got candid about being sexually assaulted by a "significant other" in 2016, but she only revealed Marilyn as her abuser in February. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Evan wrote at the time. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," Evan, who is among at least 15 women who have accused Manson of sexual assault, added.

You can share this post!

Shania Twain Credits Second Husband for Re-Strengthening Confidence After Messy Divorce

NeNe Leakes Says She's 'Broken' as Husband Gregg Is 'Dying' Amid Cancer Battle
Related Posts
Evan Rachel Wood Stands With Ashley Morgan Smithline After Model Accused Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Evan Rachel Wood Stands With Ashley Morgan Smithline After Model Accused Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Speaks Out About Marilyn Manson's Abuse to Stop Him From Ruining More Lives

Evan Rachel Wood Speaks Out About Marilyn Manson's Abuse to Stop Him From Ruining More Lives

Evan Rachel Wood Excites Theater Audience With Surprise 'Sleep No More' Appearance

Evan Rachel Wood Excites Theater Audience With Surprise 'Sleep No More' Appearance

Most Read
Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'
Music

Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Michael Jackson's Unreleased Song to Be Recorded by His Brothers

Michael Jackson's Unreleased Song to Be Recorded by His Brothers

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Ryan Tedder Calls Music Streaming Industry 'Nightmare' for Artists

Ryan Tedder Calls Music Streaming Industry 'Nightmare' for Artists

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Selena Gomez Unveils Dreamy Music Video for Spanish Song '999' Ft. Camilo

Selena Gomez Unveils Dreamy Music Video for Spanish Song '999' Ft. Camilo

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig

Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Jo O'Meara: S Club 7 Members Are Too 'Busy' for Reunion

Jo O'Meara: S Club 7 Members Are Too 'Busy' for Reunion